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THE JESUITS PLAN TO DESTROY THE BIBLE
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256 views • September 23, 2021
THE JESUITS PLAN TO DESTROY THE BIBLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L0g3gm27mpwj/
Luciferian Jesuit Priest attacks Biblical Scriptures in favour of Venusian pseudo-science
Note:
Once again we witness a Jesuit attack on the Biblical scriptures. The Earth does not evolve around the Sun at all, the Sun revolves around the Earth. Even half of the vile Jesuit Order knew this and it was proven but the lies had to be pushed in order to hide true-science. If one understands that the Sun revolves around the Earth then one will understand how it is possible to create anti-gravity. The Jesuits are the masters of science both true and false, they feed you what they want you to know and nothing else. Notice how all the observatories are owned by the Jesuit Order. May I remind you that the Jesuits have infiltration all the religions and they are destroying them all including Catholicism. The Jesuits hide behind Catholicism so they could utilize the Roman Empire continuum powers which they took control of from 1814 onwards. Catholicism was far from the minds of the Jesuits after their suppression by the Pope in 1773. The Jesuits also created the Mormon cult and it was the powerful Jesuit soldier, Pierre-Jean de Smet SJ who handled Brigham Young. The vast data held by the Mormons is commanded at the top by The Entity intelligence division of the Jesuit Order. There is no man on Earth which the Catholics and Mormons do not know about or have records on. This cretin George Coyne SJ reminds me of that kiddy fiddling looking Jesuit soldier liar, Guy Consolmagno SJ
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
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================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
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[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
[Tumbler] https://www.tumblr.com/blog/stpierrs86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L0g3gm27mpwj/
Luciferian Jesuit Priest attacks Biblical Scriptures in favour of Venusian pseudo-science
Note:
Once again we witness a Jesuit attack on the Biblical scriptures. The Earth does not evolve around the Sun at all, the Sun revolves around the Earth. Even half of the vile Jesuit Order knew this and it was proven but the lies had to be pushed in order to hide true-science. If one understands that the Sun revolves around the Earth then one will understand how it is possible to create anti-gravity. The Jesuits are the masters of science both true and false, they feed you what they want you to know and nothing else. Notice how all the observatories are owned by the Jesuit Order. May I remind you that the Jesuits have infiltration all the religions and they are destroying them all including Catholicism. The Jesuits hide behind Catholicism so they could utilize the Roman Empire continuum powers which they took control of from 1814 onwards. Catholicism was far from the minds of the Jesuits after their suppression by the Pope in 1773. The Jesuits also created the Mormon cult and it was the powerful Jesuit soldier, Pierre-Jean de Smet SJ who handled Brigham Young. The vast data held by the Mormons is commanded at the top by The Entity intelligence division of the Jesuit Order. There is no man on Earth which the Catholics and Mormons do not know about or have records on. This cretin George Coyne SJ reminds me of that kiddy fiddling looking Jesuit soldier liar, Guy Consolmagno SJ
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
[Tumbler] https://www.tumblr.com/blog/stpierrs86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
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