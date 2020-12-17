Tom Cruise : CoVid Sheeple Actor Gone Wild - warns Mission Impossible crew they’re ‘f***ing gone’ if they break Covid rules on set

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FURIOUS Tom Cruise spat out his dummy and tore into workers who broke Covid rules on the set of Mission: Impossible screaming: “If I see you doing it again, you’re f***ing gone.”
The Hollywood megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to enforce tight social-distancing rules during the filming, taking place in Britain.
And he flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two metres of each other.
An audio tape captured Cruise shouting: “If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again.”
Fifty members of staff at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, were left stunned by the angry outburst.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHteO55JzD4
The Sun