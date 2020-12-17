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Tom Cruise : CoVid Sheeple Actor Gone Wild - warns Mission Impossible crew they’re ‘f***ing gone’ if they break Covid rules on set
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350 views • December 17, 2020
What a Prick!! Actually the one upside to the Covid1984 Scamdemic is (((Hollywood))) is pretty much shut down and we are spared from their crappy, satanic, cultural Marxist, LBGT propaganda films.

FURIOUS Tom Cruise spat out his dummy and tore into workers who broke Covid rules on the set of Mission: Impossible screaming: “If I see you doing it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

The Hollywood megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to enforce tight social-distancing rules during the filming, taking place in Britain.

And he flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two metres of each other.

An audio tape captured Cruise shouting: “If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again.”

Fifty members of staff at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, were left stunned by the angry outburst.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHteO55JzD4
The Sun
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tom cruisecovid sheeple gone wildsatanic scientologistshort man syndromea-holetwat
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