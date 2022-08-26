Dealing with current atrocities, psychic attacks, the sleeping masses, split timeline Q & A session

#meditation #manifesting #psychic attack I thought I would upload this session from my Patreon Q & A session as many of the questions are very apt for what is going on right now. Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge: https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com. LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com Available Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760 Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/ Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN Follow on Twitter : @solhenge Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/ All Playlist : Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3 The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR