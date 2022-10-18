Create New Account
TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. "ESG Money, Crabs, Sandy Hook Evidence" Oct. 16
Truth vs. NEW$ 2 (16 Oct 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

LA divesting $794 million from BlackRock to protect" funds from ESG investing in green energy and like initiatives.

Terry Moran delivers bleak news about DEMS prospects for the midterm with Biden in the dump and the economy in shambles and inflation rising and migrants invading.

CBS polls show GOP momentum heading into November, where it looks like they are going to regain control of both houses of Congress.

Jon Rappoport gives a sobering if satirical assessment of the Washington administration as though it were a Sports team (and failing miserably).

Popular athletic sports bras and shirts turn out to be contaminated, which cannot be by accident.

And a billion snow crabs are gone in Alaskan waters, seemingly inexplicable.

Alex Jones hit with $1b for expressing an opinion about Sandy Hook, where none of these cases have been decided on their merits or EVIDENCE! ~42 minute on.

SCOTUS has turned down Fetzer's Sandy Hook Petition and Appeal for a Stay.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor DeSantis condemns the alleged Parkland shooter's life sentence instead of death, where he appears to have no idea that it was just one more staged event.

