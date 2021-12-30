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12/30/2021 Let's Talk America: Guest Host John Diamond ft. Professor Toto - Shane Vaughn
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143 views • December 30, 2021
In memory of James Phillips
Accepting donations for James Phillips funeral expenses: https://www.inhissteps.com/fundraiser/?ID=FQW56XFX72P6VGXJSFZN8EV7
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About Professor Toto aka Shane Vaughn:
where the lies of Religion and Politics are exposed. Here we address the issues of the day from a Biblical worldview. Professor Toto is a satirical character based on the little dog, TOTO, in the Wizard of Oz who pulled back the curtain of lies - https://www.youtube.com/c/FirstHarvestMinistries/about
Our OFFICIAL WEBSITEs are
Political - https://www.TotosArmyOfPatriots.com
https://www.ByeByeWalmart.com
https://www.TapsAmerica.com
Spiritual - https://www.firstharvestchurch.org
Visit our TOTO THEMED STORE - https://thememoriescollection.com/
* Telegram -https://t.me/joinchat/VP6-VNDcIMxtwW2j
Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/shanevaughn38​​
Gab @ProfessorToto
Email - [email protected]
CashApp $DrVaughn45
Paypal: www.paypal.me/FirstHarvestMin
Venmo - https://venmo.com/Shane-Vaughn-16​​
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/ShaneVaughn​​

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Keywords
current eventsbibledeclaration of independencescriptureeamerican politicsjames phillipsconstitutional rightsconservative patriotlets talk americadr alan keyesjohn diamondprofessor totoshane vaughn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy