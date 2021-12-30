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12/30/2021 Let's Talk America: Guest Host John Diamond ft. Professor Toto - Shane Vaughn
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143 views • December 30, 2021
In memory of James Phillips
Accepting donations for James Phillips funeral expenses: https://www.inhissteps.com/fundraiser/?ID=FQW56XFX72P6VGXJSFZN8EV7
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About Professor Toto aka Shane Vaughn:
where the lies of Religion and Politics are exposed. Here we address the issues of the day from a Biblical worldview. Professor Toto is a satirical character based on the little dog, TOTO, in the Wizard of Oz who pulled back the curtain of lies - https://www.youtube.com/c/FirstHarvestMinistries/about
Our OFFICIAL WEBSITEs are
Political - https://www.TotosArmyOfPatriots.com
https://www.ByeByeWalmart.com
https://www.TapsAmerica.com
Spiritual - https://www.firstharvestchurch.org
Visit our TOTO THEMED STORE - https://thememoriescollection.com/
* Telegram -https://t.me/joinchat/VP6-VNDcIMxtwW2j
Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/shanevaughn38
Gab @ProfessorToto
Email - [email protected]
CashApp $DrVaughn45
Paypal: www.paypal.me/FirstHarvestMin
Venmo - https://venmo.com/Shane-Vaughn-16
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/ShaneVaughn
Watch "Let's Talk America" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
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Watch "America Unhinged" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 9:00 am - 10:00 am EST
America Unhinged - americaunhingedradio.com
Support us by shopping at brighteonstore.com and SAVE 5% with code: DRJOHN
Accepting donations for James Phillips funeral expenses: https://www.inhissteps.com/fundraiser/?ID=FQW56XFX72P6VGXJSFZN8EV7
-
About Professor Toto aka Shane Vaughn:
where the lies of Religion and Politics are exposed. Here we address the issues of the day from a Biblical worldview. Professor Toto is a satirical character based on the little dog, TOTO, in the Wizard of Oz who pulled back the curtain of lies - https://www.youtube.com/c/FirstHarvestMinistries/about
Our OFFICIAL WEBSITEs are
Political - https://www.TotosArmyOfPatriots.com
https://www.ByeByeWalmart.com
https://www.TapsAmerica.com
Spiritual - https://www.firstharvestchurch.org
Visit our TOTO THEMED STORE - https://thememoriescollection.com/
* Telegram -https://t.me/joinchat/VP6-VNDcIMxtwW2j
Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/shanevaughn38
Gab @ProfessorToto
Email - [email protected]
CashApp $DrVaughn45
Paypal: www.paypal.me/FirstHarvestMin
Venmo - https://venmo.com/Shane-Vaughn-16
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/ShaneVaughn
Watch "Let's Talk America" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
-
Watch "America Unhinged" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 9:00 am - 10:00 am EST
America Unhinged - americaunhingedradio.com
Support us by shopping at brighteonstore.com and SAVE 5% with code: DRJOHN
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