Trump says he might remove the sanctions if Iran shows "they can be peaceful".

Cynthia... Trump probably doesn't even know that Iran has been under US sanctions since 1979. They were peaceful for awhile until Israel started the Genocide on Gaza, attacked Lebanon, and then attacked Iran.

Adding, from Sputnik:

Hungary’s Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant project fires up as US scraps sanctions

The Trump administration has axed sanctions blocking investment in the Paks 2 plant, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced.

Sanctions slapped on Russia by the Biden team in late 2024 had made the facility’s expansion all but impossible.

🟠 Paks II and Russia's role

🟠The Paks II expansion is a $13.7 billion project to add two VVER-1200 reactors to Hungary’s existing Soviet-built plant

🟠The plant was built by Russia’s Rosatom.

🟠Hungary had secured an EU exemption from Russia sanctions for Paks II.

🟠However, sanctions targeted Gazprombank (handling Paks II financing) and Rosatom executives, delaying payments to subcontractors and stalling progress

🟠 Sanctions-induced fallout

🔹Critical supply disruptions to a project meant to deliver an additional 2.4 GW of capacity – vital to Hungary’s push to raise nuclear power's share in its energy mix from 33% to 70%.

🔹Top EU firms like Germany’s Siemens Energy and France’s Framatome had their planned contributions to the plant’s control systems sidelined.

🟠 USAID smear campaign

When the US froze USAID funds, many Hungarian groups critical of the Paks II project lost their cash flow, according to nuclear expert Zsolt Harfas.

Radio Free Europe*, then funded by US grants, pushed false anti-Paks stories, casting doubt on its necessity and Russia’s Rosatom tech – while cozying up to the struggling US nuclear industry.

*Designated as a foreign agent in Russia



