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Breaking - States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 15 Times Actual Rate
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97 views • July 01, 2020
An expose' of how the States are adopting Federal Orders which will coincide with massive spikes in new COVID cases in States already opening up. That is being used to panic the people and re-institute the closure of businesses.
The video is based on information discussed at a City Council meeting in Collin County, Texas, which is north east Dallas and encompasses Plano, McKinney and Frisco. Here is the original video go to 15:25 minutes:
https://collincountytx.new.swagit.com/videos/62477
Check your county to see of they are counting probable cases as cases.
The video is based on information discussed at a City Council meeting in Collin County, Texas, which is north east Dallas and encompasses Plano, McKinney and Frisco. Here is the original video go to 15:25 minutes:
https://collincountytx.new.swagit.com/videos/62477
Check your county to see of they are counting probable cases as cases.
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