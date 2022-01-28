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Status Report: Defend the Guard, Support the Constitution
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53 views • January 28, 2022
The imperial government in Washington D.C. has been using and abusing the National Guard - and violating the Constitution while doing it - for decades. The Defend the Guard Act - the most difficult and one of the most important 10th Amendment-based bills to pass - would help turn that around. It has been filed in 13 states, so far.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 28, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 28, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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