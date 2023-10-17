‘Life was good in Trump’s America’: Kristin Tate expects US to vote for security

Sky News contributor Kristin Tate says a lot of independent voters and suburban mothers bought into Joe Biden’s 2020 ‘return to normalcy’ approach for his election as US President. Ms Tate joined Sky News Australia to discuss President Biden’s election selling points in 2020 and why he may struggle against Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “Ever since that disaster in Afghanistan, his poll numbers have not rebounded,” she told Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny. “Regardless of Trump’s bombastic tweets and the fact you might not have liked what he said in terms of his colourful rhetoric at times, in terms of policy, he was actually a pretty level-headed strong leader who did bring normalcy to this country in terms of policy. “We had peace in the Middle East, our economy here at home was booming, we had a secure southern border – life was pretty good in Trump’s America.”







