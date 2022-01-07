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Earth's Inhuman Visitors - The Bible's Greatest Mysteries (SkyWatchTV)
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70 views • January 07, 2022
The Pentagon released its long-awaited report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) on June 25, 2021. It left out all classified data and essentially said nothing, which allows true believers in extraterrestrial life to read anything they want into the report.
Derek and Sharon Gilbert discuss the Pentagon's report, and then Timothy Alberino, author of 'Birthright,' explains why the inhuman entities we commonly call angels may be responsible for the foundations of human civilization, and why human-angel contact is dangerous--for us and for them.
Derek and Sharon Gilbert discuss the Pentagon's report, and then Timothy Alberino, author of 'Birthright,' explains why the inhuman entities we commonly call angels may be responsible for the foundations of human civilization, and why human-angel contact is dangerous--for us and for them.
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