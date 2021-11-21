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Use Of Vegetable Seed Oils Can Lead To Chronic Diseases Dr Joel Wallach Radio 11/19/21
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8 views • November 21, 2021
Use Of Vegetable Seed Oils Can Lead To Chronic Diseases Dr Joel Wallach Radio 11/19/21
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Friday, November 19, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that those with the worst outcomes have dead bone marrow from eating gluten. Contending that people should avoid gluten at all costs and supplement with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding Dr. Chris Knobbe and presentation he made at the 2021 Ancestral Health Symposium. That long term use of vegetable seed oils can lead to chronic diseases. Diseases such as obesity, cancers, metabolic syndrome, malnutrition, diabetes, heart disease, strokes and dementia.
Callers
Tom has osteoporosis of the skull that is affecting his appetite.
Carlyle has high blood pressure and a hernia.
Sue Ellen's son has Down syndrome and receding gums. She also has questions concerning her own fatigue and overall weakness.
Tim's dog has been diagnosed with an enlarged liver.
#liver #gums #hernia
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Friday, November 19, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that those with the worst outcomes have dead bone marrow from eating gluten. Contending that people should avoid gluten at all costs and supplement with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding Dr. Chris Knobbe and presentation he made at the 2021 Ancestral Health Symposium. That long term use of vegetable seed oils can lead to chronic diseases. Diseases such as obesity, cancers, metabolic syndrome, malnutrition, diabetes, heart disease, strokes and dementia.
Callers
Tom has osteoporosis of the skull that is affecting his appetite.
Carlyle has high blood pressure and a hernia.
Sue Ellen's son has Down syndrome and receding gums. She also has questions concerning her own fatigue and overall weakness.
Tim's dog has been diagnosed with an enlarged liver.
#liver #gums #hernia
Keywords
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