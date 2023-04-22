https://gettr.com/post/p2f1r9z8d2e
George Higginbotham was employed by a global financial company doing active business in communist China, and Stephen Wynn and Elliot Broidy they're off the hook. None of them spent a single day behind the bar.
George Higginbotham受雇于一家全球金融公司，在中国积极开展业务。而Stephen Wynn/Elliott Broidy都金蚕脱壳。他们中没有一个人在监狱呆过一天。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp
