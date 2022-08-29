Washington Smoke Screen & DEBUT SURPRISE GUEST!!!

Welcome to the NEW “Amber May and Tania Joy Show” Join us monthly as we discuss hot topics impacting our lives, culture, and world, from two female perspectives! You won’t want to miss one episode! We have a very special guest on today’s show! We talk about the fake smoke screen Washington. How do they manipulate the people?

Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!! Amber May and Tania Joy are on - 💬Telegram, 🐦Twitter, 🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson @ambermay 🏘Facebook, and 📸Instagram

Contact Tania at: [email protected] or www.beautyforashes.tv

Contact Amber at:

https://theambermayshow.com

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Get your Telehealth or supplements at www.drstellamd.com Use promo code “AmberMay”

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Watch Tania Joy on TMZ - https://www.fox.com/watch/13bdd0b1632c56e9e4eb4b1aca823ccd/?

Do a 2 week Health re-set with Dr Mark Sherwood https://sherwood.tv Use Promo Code “B4A”

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