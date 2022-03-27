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JPLF Testimony Opposing CT Senate Joint Resolution 30
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2 views • March 27, 2022
On March 25, 2022, the Connecticut Government Administration and Elections Committee heard public testimony regarding SJ 30 RESOLUTION PROPOSING A STATE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO
RECOGNIZE A RIGHT OF PERSONAL REPRODUCTIVE AUTONOMY AND FREEDOM. We were given the opportunity to submit a written testimonial and a three minute video presentation.
Written testimonial is at: https://www.cga.ct.gov/2022/gaedata/tmy/2022SJ-00030-R000325-Routman,%20Cecily,%20Executive%20Director-Jewish%20Pro-Life%20Foundation-Oppose-TMY.PDF
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
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RECOGNIZE A RIGHT OF PERSONAL REPRODUCTIVE AUTONOMY AND FREEDOM. We were given the opportunity to submit a written testimonial and a three minute video presentation.
Written testimonial is at: https://www.cga.ct.gov/2022/gaedata/tmy/2022SJ-00030-R000325-Routman,%20Cecily,%20Executive%20Director-Jewish%20Pro-Life%20Foundation-Oppose-TMY.PDF
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
To learn more visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JewishProLifeFoundation/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JewishProLife
Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8B3l4KxJX4T9l8F5l-wkQ
Follow us on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/cecilyroutman
Follow us on Gab: https://gab.com/JewishProLife
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Cecily/posts
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cecily-routman-3085ab140/
Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/prolifececily/
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/prolifececily
Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jewishprolife
Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1146331
Follow us on Podcasts https://jewishprolife.libsyn.com/
Donate: https://jewishprolifefoundation.org/donate
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