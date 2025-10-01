BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Presidential Walk of Fame – Chicago Crime – National Heritage Day
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

Trump reveals ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ — with brutal Biden snub on White House Colonnade


President Trump unveiled the new “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House Wednesday, featuring photos of the 45 men who have led the United States — with a harsh rebuke of former President Joe Biden, who is represented by an image of an autopen.


“The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it…” tweeted Trump special assistant Margo Martin, with a panned video of the gold-framed portraits, beginning with George Washington nearest the White House residence before reaching pictures of Trump and the autopen.


Trump, 79, personally inspected the latest Executive Mansion renovation in a photo tweeted by the official White House account.


https://nypost.com/2025/09/24/us-news/trump-reveals-presidential-walk-of-fame-with-brutal-biden-snub-on-white-house-colonnade/

Democrats think they are above the law


For my friends, everything, for my enemies, the law,” Peru’s former dictator, Oscar Benavides, allegedly told his functionaries. This apocryphal quote illustrates how authoritarian regimes can reward allies while demanding that their opponents live by the letter of the law. It’s an outlook that was adopted by the modern Left.


Democrats contend that President Donald Trump has destroyed the rule of law. Even if it were so, I’m afraid their protestations are hollow and fraudulent. Indeed, it takes a preternatural shamelessness for the Left to act as defenders of blind justice.


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/in_focus/3413658/democratic-party-law-trump-indictment-the-left-supreme-court/

Trump scores $24.5M YouTube settlement over account suspension dispute


President Donald Trump has won a $24.5 million settlement from YouTube over the platform’s suspension of his account following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.


https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/trump-scores-24-5m-youtube-settlement-account-suspension-dispute

Donald Trump is Winning His Battle With Left-Wing Institutions, and It’s Glorious to Watch


https://pjmedia.com/rick-moran/2025/08/02/donald-trump-is-winning-his-battle-with-left-wing-institutions-and-its-glorious-to-watch-n4942333

“Death Trap” Chicago: Trump Vows Action To Stop Crime Crisis


President Donald Trump is once again putting Chicago’s crime crisis on the national stage, saying last week that he is prepared to send in the National Guard if Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson continue to refuse to get crime under control.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/death-trap-chicago-trump-vows-160906361.html

National Hunting Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day


Respect and recognize hunting, trapping & fishing as part of Canada’s national heritage.


National Hunting Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day is an official day, set in law, taking place on the third Saturday of every year. The day is for all Canadians, particularly hunters, trappers, anglers and supporter to respect and recognize hunting, trapping and fishing as part of Canada’s national heritage.


https://www.ofah.org/heritageday/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy