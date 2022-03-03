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Moderna Says Virus In Vaxx, Pfizer Says mRNA Alters Your DNA, Pfizer Side Effects & This War's A Lie
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313 views • March 03, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
They finally admit they are injecting you with the virus - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/moderna-ceo-admits-possible-vaccine-maker-patented-dna-three-years-pandemic-matches-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews
And proof that it alters your DNA - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bombshell-study-pfizer-vaccine-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of side effects starting on page 30 - https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
John Hopkins confirms you can be vaxxed with a test - https://www.cosmicworld.site/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing?ref_src=aimlessnews
This bears repeating, covid gone for political reasons - https://beckernews.com/read-the-memo-that-panicked-the-cdc-and-democrats-into-dropping-mask-mandates-44244/?ref_src=aimlessnews
DeSantis tells kids to stop the charade - https://twitter.com/EvanDonovan/status/1499086276519239680?ref_src=aimlessnews
Report from inside Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/coach-red-pill-is-alive-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They pour out Russian vodka, but what about the oil - https://trendingpolitics.com/while-rattling-the-saber-america-imports-more-of-this-russian-resource-than-any-time-in-a-decade-wiley/?ref_src=aimlessnews
$70 million per day on Russian oil - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/01/nolte-joe-bidens-america-pays-putin-70-million-per-day-for-oil/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Your thoughts and opinions will no longer be tolerated - https://summit.news/2022/03/01/czechs-could-face-3-years-in-prison-for-supporting-russia-on-social-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews
TikTok will now silence free speech also - https://trendingpolitics.com/chinese-owned-tiktok-finally-shows-true-roots-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of insane laws - https://www.dailywire.com/news/illinois-bill-would-make-drunk-sex-illegal?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates has taken over warehousing and production of seeds - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/warning-bill-gates-has-taken-control-of-the-global-production-and-warehousing-of-seeds.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
UK paying farmers to stop farming - https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/business/defra-farming-lump-sum-payment-scheme-opens-april-8679488?ref_src=aimlessnews
Economy will soon be in freefall - https://trendingpolitics.com/no-growth-atlanta-fed-has-some-very-bad-news-wiley/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flashback, AIDS researchers killed in downed plane over Ukraine - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/18/aids-conference-says-100-researchers-may-have-been-on-board-crashed-plane?ref_src=aimlessnews
CNN thinks people believe this, and some probably do - https://twitter.com/GuyFrees/status/1498423541812895745?ref_src=aimlessnews
Students at UCLA can't name one thing Bidens done - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ucla-student-interviews-are-hilarious/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Great moment on live TV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjoLh1tAOFM
CNN admits Biden is a buffoon - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cnns-jake-tapper-praises-bidens-address-considering-his-speaking-talents-and-challenges?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I won't comply - https://rumble.com/vtnbpi-no-i-wont-comply-mccrackin-original-.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
They finally admit they are injecting you with the virus - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/moderna-ceo-admits-possible-vaccine-maker-patented-dna-three-years-pandemic-matches-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews
And proof that it alters your DNA - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bombshell-study-pfizer-vaccine-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of side effects starting on page 30 - https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
John Hopkins confirms you can be vaxxed with a test - https://www.cosmicworld.site/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing?ref_src=aimlessnews
This bears repeating, covid gone for political reasons - https://beckernews.com/read-the-memo-that-panicked-the-cdc-and-democrats-into-dropping-mask-mandates-44244/?ref_src=aimlessnews
DeSantis tells kids to stop the charade - https://twitter.com/EvanDonovan/status/1499086276519239680?ref_src=aimlessnews
Report from inside Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/coach-red-pill-is-alive-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They pour out Russian vodka, but what about the oil - https://trendingpolitics.com/while-rattling-the-saber-america-imports-more-of-this-russian-resource-than-any-time-in-a-decade-wiley/?ref_src=aimlessnews
$70 million per day on Russian oil - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/01/nolte-joe-bidens-america-pays-putin-70-million-per-day-for-oil/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Your thoughts and opinions will no longer be tolerated - https://summit.news/2022/03/01/czechs-could-face-3-years-in-prison-for-supporting-russia-on-social-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews
TikTok will now silence free speech also - https://trendingpolitics.com/chinese-owned-tiktok-finally-shows-true-roots-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of insane laws - https://www.dailywire.com/news/illinois-bill-would-make-drunk-sex-illegal?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates has taken over warehousing and production of seeds - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/warning-bill-gates-has-taken-control-of-the-global-production-and-warehousing-of-seeds.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
UK paying farmers to stop farming - https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/business/defra-farming-lump-sum-payment-scheme-opens-april-8679488?ref_src=aimlessnews
Economy will soon be in freefall - https://trendingpolitics.com/no-growth-atlanta-fed-has-some-very-bad-news-wiley/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flashback, AIDS researchers killed in downed plane over Ukraine - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/18/aids-conference-says-100-researchers-may-have-been-on-board-crashed-plane?ref_src=aimlessnews
CNN thinks people believe this, and some probably do - https://twitter.com/GuyFrees/status/1498423541812895745?ref_src=aimlessnews
Students at UCLA can't name one thing Bidens done - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ucla-student-interviews-are-hilarious/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Great moment on live TV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjoLh1tAOFM
CNN admits Biden is a buffoon - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cnns-jake-tapper-praises-bidens-address-considering-his-speaking-talents-and-challenges?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I won't comply - https://rumble.com/vtnbpi-no-i-wont-comply-mccrackin-original-.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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