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Moderna Says Virus In Vaxx, Pfizer Says mRNA Alters Your DNA, Pfizer Side Effects & This War's A Lie
Aimless News
Aimless News
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313 views • March 03, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

They finally admit they are injecting you with the virus - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/moderna-ceo-admits-possible-vaccine-maker-patented-dna-three-years-pandemic-matches-covid-19/?ref_src=aimlessnews

And proof that it alters your DNA - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bombshell-study-pfizer-vaccine-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/?ref_src=aimlessnews

List of side effects starting on page 30 - https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

John Hopkins confirms you can be vaxxed with a test - https://www.cosmicworld.site/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing?ref_src=aimlessnews

This bears repeating, covid gone for political reasons - https://beckernews.com/read-the-memo-that-panicked-the-cdc-and-democrats-into-dropping-mask-mandates-44244/?ref_src=aimlessnews

DeSantis tells kids to stop the charade - https://twitter.com/EvanDonovan/status/1499086276519239680?ref_src=aimlessnews

Report from inside Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/coach-red-pill-is-alive-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

They pour out Russian vodka, but what about the oil - https://trendingpolitics.com/while-rattling-the-saber-america-imports-more-of-this-russian-resource-than-any-time-in-a-decade-wiley/?ref_src=aimlessnews

$70 million per day on Russian oil - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/01/nolte-joe-bidens-america-pays-putin-70-million-per-day-for-oil/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Your thoughts and opinions will no longer be tolerated - https://summit.news/2022/03/01/czechs-could-face-3-years-in-prison-for-supporting-russia-on-social-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews

TikTok will now silence free speech also - https://trendingpolitics.com/chinese-owned-tiktok-finally-shows-true-roots-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Speaking of insane laws - https://www.dailywire.com/news/illinois-bill-would-make-drunk-sex-illegal?ref_src=aimlessnews

Bill Gates has taken over warehousing and production of seeds - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/warning-bill-gates-has-taken-control-of-the-global-production-and-warehousing-of-seeds.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

UK paying farmers to stop farming - https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/business/defra-farming-lump-sum-payment-scheme-opens-april-8679488?ref_src=aimlessnews

Economy will soon be in freefall - https://trendingpolitics.com/no-growth-atlanta-fed-has-some-very-bad-news-wiley/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Flashback, AIDS researchers killed in downed plane over Ukraine - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/18/aids-conference-says-100-researchers-may-have-been-on-board-crashed-plane?ref_src=aimlessnews

CNN thinks people believe this, and some probably do - https://twitter.com/GuyFrees/status/1498423541812895745?ref_src=aimlessnews

Students at UCLA can't name one thing Bidens done - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ucla-student-interviews-are-hilarious/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Great moment on live TV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjoLh1tAOFM

CNN admits Biden is a buffoon - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cnns-jake-tapper-praises-bidens-address-considering-his-speaking-talents-and-challenges?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - I won't comply - https://rumble.com/vtnbpi-no-i-wont-comply-mccrackin-original-.html?ref_src=aimlessnews


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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