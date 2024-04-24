Maria Zeee | Bombshell Report: Pfizer’s Secret Vaccine Nanobots to Upload Humans to the Internet | Zeee Media

Maria Zeee from Zeee Media joins us to share her explosive investigation that exposes a secret deal Pfizer made with a University in Israel back in 2015 that had developed programmable nanotechnology and nanorobots which could be injected into people, issue them with an ip address, connect them to the internet, and enable them to be controlled remotely. Find Maria and her content at: https://zeeemedia.com/ and follow her on all of her social media platforms. Please support the Moms on a Mission Podcast through the affiliates below or donating on our website! We are so very grateful! Watch Maria’s in depth report on this at: https://rumble.com/v4ozskx-breaking-pfizers-secret-vaccine-nanobots-to-upload-humans-to-the-internet.html.









Affiliates:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link for 5% off your order.





www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.





www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



