© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTV NEWS BOMBSHELL IT'S ALL SENIORS OUT OF 38 MILLION .00001% AND ALL HAD FLU SHOTS
Follow
3
Share
Report
352 views • July 19, 2021
CTV News Bombshell that was removed. It's all Seniors and out of 38 million People. It's still less than .00001% 99.9 Survival Rate unless you are in long term care and were mandated to have 2018 2019 Flu Shot or you foolishly took one yourself. Take out your calculator out, 38,000,000 x .0004% equals 15,000 deaths but remember at least 12,000 or more are seniors who had 3 or more co morbities and were over 80 years old. This is beyond ridiculous. Covid has cured the flu, no one dying of that anymore.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.