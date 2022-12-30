Every CCP’s Military Exercise Is a Preparation for a Real Invasion of Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/635308
Summary：12/27/2022 The Heritage Foundation's James Carafano: Every time the CCP conducts military drills, they are practicing the military skills to actually conduct an invasion. There's 100 miles of water between Mainland China and Taiwan. This is a big operation for the US, tougher than D-Day.
