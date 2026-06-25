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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 65: The Second Return of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The God-man predicted what would take place at the end of the Great Tribulation in conjunction with His second coming. The sun and moon will be darkened and stars will fall from heaven. The majority of humanity will not rejoice with the Son of God’s return.

Holy angels will gather Christians from all over the earth in what is commonly called the rapture sometime toward the end of the tribulation. The God-man used the parable of the fig tree as a sign of the final events in the history of the world. The second return of Jesus is close when these signs come to pass. The rebuilt temple in Jerusalem is one of them and the Antichrist entering and declaring his godhood is another.

Jesus stated that this generation would not die until everything was fulfilled. The God-man was not speaking of the generation listening to Him on the temple mount, but a future generation that would witness all these things come to pass.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1968.pdf

RLJ-1968 -- JUNE 23, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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rapturematthew 24great tribulationrebuilt templesecond return of jesusholy angels
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