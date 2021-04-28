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VAERS BOMBSHELL: HHS WITHHOLDING 100S OF THOUSANDS OF REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS: MY ESTIMATE IS 750K+
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120 views • April 28, 2021
THEN TAKE THOSE NUMBER AND MULTIPLY BY 100. SO NOT ALL IS REPORTED AND THEN THEY WITHHOLD GREATLY FROM THAT AMOUNT. THEY ARE ALSO REMOVING SOME THAT HAVE BEEN REPORTED. IT IS MURDER ON A MASS SCALE
Source: Tim Truth
Source: Tim Truth
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