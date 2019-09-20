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20Sep19 Full Show
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30 views • September 20, 2019
Included below are time codes for today's main topics.
Elizabeth Warren's hypocrisy: 06:15:01
Andrew Yang wants to take your car: 37:30:19
Supreme court will come for your children: 01:28:06
Michael Voris interview: 01:04:05
Richard Proctor interview: 01:41:24
Elizabeth Warren's hypocrisy: 06:15:01
Andrew Yang wants to take your car: 37:30:19
Supreme court will come for your children: 01:28:06
Michael Voris interview: 01:04:05
Richard Proctor interview: 01:41:24
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