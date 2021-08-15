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Patriots Kick Antifa’s Butts at Recall Newsom Rally in Los Angeles … UPDATE: One Person Stabbed
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181 views • August 15, 2021
By Cassandra Fairbanks Published August 14, 2021 at 5:24pm
More here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-patriots-kick-antifas-butts-recall-newsome-rally-los-angeles/
Patriots did not take Antifa’s crap during a recall Newsom rally at City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The far-left militants were heavily outnumbered.
In front of City Hall in LA recall newsome crowd is counter demonstrated by many in black bloc, and the groups to begin to brawl
Antifa is heavily outnumbered as roof top Korean calls for those in bloc to be demasked pic.twitter.com/tEBMTsFQ4e
— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 14, 2021
A conservative activist who calls himself Roof Korean can be seen in the footage demanding that the Antifa militants be unmasked.
More here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-patriots-kick-antifas-butts-recall-newsome-rally-los-angeles/
Patriots did not take Antifa’s crap during a recall Newsom rally at City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The far-left militants were heavily outnumbered.
In front of City Hall in LA recall newsome crowd is counter demonstrated by many in black bloc, and the groups to begin to brawl
Antifa is heavily outnumbered as roof top Korean calls for those in bloc to be demasked pic.twitter.com/tEBMTsFQ4e
— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 14, 2021
A conservative activist who calls himself Roof Korean can be seen in the footage demanding that the Antifa militants be unmasked.
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