AI Killing Machine: Zionists Use AI to Choose Targets for Gaza Destruction everybody, including the babies, the children and infants and the pregnant mothers

https://www.trunews.com/ Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/12/2023We’re gonna kill more Palestinians we’re not going to stop until there’s nobody left alive so this is times of Israel marking Hanukkah Biden vows to keep military support for Israel until almost gone. That’s that’s a dog whistle for genocide yes because to get rid of Hamas, you must get rid of everybody, including the babies, the children and infants and the pregnant mothers

