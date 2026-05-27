Again and again, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated Vozdvizhevka a settlement that served as one of the main centers of resistance for Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region. This brings the total to over 100 communities liberated in the area of the special military operation since the beginning of 2026, according to data released today, May 27, 2026, by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Vozdvizhevka, in the Gulyaipole district—a stronghold of resistance west of the Gaichur River that was heavily defended by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using “elite” assault troops—has been subjected daily to the full force of strikes by the Vostok Group of Forces from the 39th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 68th Army Corps and the 40th Marine Brigade. The Russian units from the Far East, actively and decisively liberating Vozdvizhevka, are driving Zelensky’s hapless troops from their positions. As a result of these prolonged battles, Russia has taken control of a large defensive area spanning 19 square kilometers and cleared more than 530 buildings.

In terms of personnel, Ukrainian losses were particularly heavy, amounting to more than two companies of personnel from the Separate Assault Regiment and the Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukrauine. Ukraine lost a significant amount of hardware during the battle, specifically 12 armored combat vehicles, 26 motorized vehicles, 8 ground robot systems, and 48 R-18 heavy hexacopters. The liberation of this settlement holds great tactical value and is a crucial step for further offensive actions in the direction of this special military operation, according to the Ministry of Defense. Immediately after soldiers raised the Russian Flag in Vozdvizhevka and continued their advance 10–15 km westward, the Vostok Group will threaten Orikhiv with a northern encirclement; it is expected that the situation for Ukraine around the city will turn into hell.

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