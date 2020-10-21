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Will Incoming Asteroid (2018VP1) 'Rock' Joe Biden's Run to the White House on the Eve of the 2020 Election?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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33 views • October 21, 2020
This week we learned that the day before the US Election (November 2nd - the Election is on November 3rd) there will be an Asteroid the size of a refrigerator passing by Earth or maybe even hitting Earth. Now a 'Rock' the size of a fridge is not going to do too much damage to our Planet, but the fact that the incoming 'Rock' is named "2018vp1" gives it a further review as we watch Joe 'V.P." Biden's campaign come crashing down like an Asteroid as Biden's son Hunter has been linked to Ukraine, China and Russian espionage. The fact that Hunter Biden loves smoking the 'Rock' a.k.a. Crack Cocaine just adds another layer of craziness to this 2020 Presidential election's 'silly season'.

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