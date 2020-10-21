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Will Incoming Asteroid (2018VP1) 'Rock' Joe Biden's Run to the White House on the Eve of the 2020 Election?
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33 views • October 21, 2020
This week we learned that the day before the US Election (November 2nd - the Election is on November 3rd) there will be an Asteroid the size of a refrigerator passing by Earth or maybe even hitting Earth. Now a 'Rock' the size of a fridge is not going to do too much damage to our Planet, but the fact that the incoming 'Rock' is named "2018vp1" gives it a further review as we watch Joe 'V.P." Biden's campaign come crashing down like an Asteroid as Biden's son Hunter has been linked to Ukraine, China and Russian espionage. The fact that Hunter Biden loves smoking the 'Rock' a.k.a. Crack Cocaine just adds another layer of craziness to this 2020 Presidential election's 'silly season'.
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Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Global Agenda related video:
Is the Hunter Biden Rudy Story Being Sacrificed Over the Latest Benghazi Navy Seal Team 6 Cover-Up? https://youtu.be/veEtNwz5fig
Related videos:
Sept.24th Lude's broadcast: 3 hard drives, provided 3 hard drives to the DOJ of America
秘密翻译组G-Translators
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bXgULtz6cI
Exiled Chinese Billionaire's Accusations of China (w/ Guo Wengui & Kyle Bass) | RV Classics
Real Vision Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cwXifDaCjE&;t=6s
Related Links:
In 2017，Miles Guo first exposed the CCP’s deadly “3F plan” against the US
https://gnews.org/154724/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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