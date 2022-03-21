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Roundtable on Prophecies of WW III & Russia-Ukraine War – Part 2 - Q & A
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161 views • March 21, 2022
Part 2 of 2. This is our group discussion after my talk. On March 5, 2022 we had a meetup about Nicolaas van Rensburg, who was a great prophet correct on about 430 of 740 predictions. In this Meetup I related the prophecies to the current Russia-Ukraine War. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
The prophecies of WW III include predictions which have already come true since 2015, which were predicted to happen just before the outbreak of WW III.
Previous videos: 3 Prophecies Fulfilled This Week, Prior to WW III, with Simon Roche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4CCLMMEuLk
Russia Ukraine War & Prophecies of WW III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9fa2Fkbqs4
This is the Q & Q part where we went around the group so everyone could share their thoughts on these matters. Some experiencers who have had alien contact also report similar predictions so these prophecies are relevant to our concerns, with this Meetup group. Some experiencers have been told that the Grey aliens will not allow a nuclear war.
Nicolaas van Rensburg lived in South Africa from 1864 until his death in 1926 and he is perhaps the most accurate predictor of all time, better than Nostradamus but he is hardly known outside South Africa.
Simon Roche, is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa and he has been on my show countless times. The playlist WW III Prophecies / South Africa is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
The prophecies of WW III include predictions which have already come true since 2015, which were predicted to happen just before the outbreak of WW III.
Previous videos: 3 Prophecies Fulfilled This Week, Prior to WW III, with Simon Roche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4CCLMMEuLk
Russia Ukraine War & Prophecies of WW III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9fa2Fkbqs4
This is the Q & Q part where we went around the group so everyone could share their thoughts on these matters. Some experiencers who have had alien contact also report similar predictions so these prophecies are relevant to our concerns, with this Meetup group. Some experiencers have been told that the Grey aliens will not allow a nuclear war.
Nicolaas van Rensburg lived in South Africa from 1864 until his death in 1926 and he is perhaps the most accurate predictor of all time, better than Nostradamus but he is hardly known outside South Africa.
Simon Roche, is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa and he has been on my show countless times. The playlist WW III Prophecies / South Africa is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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