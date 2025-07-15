The Watchmen's Warning to Asia

With deep love and urgent concern for your spiritual and physical safety: Christ has returned, fulfilling the sacred promises of scripture. The Ecumenical Order of Christ (EOC), ordained as the new priesthood prophesied in the Testament of Levi.





Testament of Levi 5:12-14





—“And after their punishment shall have come from the Lord, the priesthood shall fail. Then shall the Lord raise up a new priest. And to him all the words of the Lord shall be revealed; and he shall execute a righteous judgment upon the earth for a multitude of days”—





We have formally notified the world's governments of such divine events. Even while we await their response. For everyone this is an opportunity for revival of faith and a pivotal moment of spiritual awakening, calling you to embrace the Messiah’s teachings of love, unity, and righteousness, positioning your nation as a beacon of global renewal.





June 14, 2025, over the Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City, Philippines., thousands gathered in worship across the nation, awestruck by a miraculous cloud above them, unmistakably resembling Christ, captured and shared widely on social media, igniting hearts worldwide.





June 17 – Magnitude 5.3, east of Bislig, Caraga





June 21 – Magnitudes 4.2–4.3, near Batangas and Mati





June 23 – Magnitude 4.7, south of Mati, Davao region





June 24 – Magnitude 5.0, southeast of Sarangani, depth ~45 km





June 24 – Magnitude 6.2, Baculin/Davao region, depth ~5 km





June 27 - Magnitude 4.5, 27 km ENE of Pondaguitan, depth ~92km





June 27 - Magnitude 4.1, 58 km SE of Mindanao, depth ~61km





June 28 - Magnitude 6.1, 71 km ESE of Sarangani, depth ~102km





June 28 - Magnitude 4.9, 60 km E of Sarangani, depth ~88km





And many many more are ongoing while we anticipate much more before the END.





These earthquakes are being matched with reports of fish fleeing coastal waters and birds flocking inland—omens recognized by elders—serves as a divine call to acknowledge the Messiah as King.





Adding to these signs, Ryo Tatsuki, Japan’s “Baba Vanga,” renowned for predicting the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and COVID-19, foresees a catastrophic Mariana Trench earthquake in early July 2025. Detailed in her 1999 book The Future I Saw, this event could unleash a mega-tsunami across Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Though unverified by science, its alignment with the Pacific Ring of Fire’s volatility has sparked prayer vigils and travel disruptions across Asia. These signs demand faith and unity.





Your watchmen, prophecy researchers, and clergy worldwide have failed gravely.





Ezekiel 33:6 declares:





“But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand.”





Your failure to recognize Him is your own; but we do not want you to fall, repent to Christ Ra-el while God's patience in grace endures. The EOC urges Filipinos to follow the EOC's guidance, embracing these signs as a beacon of hope under Christ’s eternal love, and to remain in contact with us for further blessings to all God's people. We know the way, let us show you, and we will walk this path together.





