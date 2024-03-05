Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ariz Sen Kyrsten Sinema Congratulates Herself, Announces she is Stepping Down.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2215 Subscribers
Shop now
124 views
Published a day ago

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Announces Her Decision to leave the senate at the end of 2024. 


Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) released a video on social media Tuesday where she announced she would not seek reelection in the fall.   She proudly congratulated herself on all her successes. 


Should be a boost for Kari Lake's senate run now that she is eliminated, altho bets are on that Kari Lake would have easily won. 

Keywords
arizonaannouncementsenatorkyrsten sinema

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket