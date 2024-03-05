Ariz Sen Kyrsten Sinema Congratulates Herself, Announces she is Stepping Down.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Announces Her Decision to leave the senate at the end of 2024.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) released a video on social media Tuesday where she announced she would not seek reelection in the fall. She proudly congratulated herself on all her successes.
Should be a boost for Kari Lake's senate run now that she is eliminated, altho bets are on that Kari Lake would have easily won.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.