© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Caffeine Bulletproof Coffee Alternative for Keto & Intermittent Fasting
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • September 18, 2019
Dr. Berg makes a No Caffeine Bulletproof Coffee Alternative using:
Teeccino (1 heaping TBS)
1 1/2 cup of boiling water
1/8th tsp of cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp of cinnamon
LET STEEP FOR 3 MINUTES
Then take liquid and add this to blender
1 tsp of coconut oil, grass-fed butter and
1 heaping tsp of cocoa powder
Blend for 1 minute and enjoy.
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, 52 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional and natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government and the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The New Body Type Guides, published by KB Publishing in January 2017. Dr. Berg trains chiropractors, physicians and allied healthcare practitioners in his methods, and to date he has trained over 2,500 healthcare professionals. He has been a past member of the Endocrinology Society, and has taught students as an adjunct professor at Howard University.
Teeccino (1 heaping TBS)
1 1/2 cup of boiling water
1/8th tsp of cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp of cinnamon
LET STEEP FOR 3 MINUTES
Then take liquid and add this to blender
1 tsp of coconut oil, grass-fed butter and
1 heaping tsp of cocoa powder
Blend for 1 minute and enjoy.
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, 52 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional and natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government and the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The New Body Type Guides, published by KB Publishing in January 2017. Dr. Berg trains chiropractors, physicians and allied healthcare practitioners in his methods, and to date he has trained over 2,500 healthcare professionals. He has been a past member of the Endocrinology Society, and has taught students as an adjunct professor at Howard University.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.