No Caffeine Bulletproof Coffee Alternative for Keto & Intermittent Fasting

Dr. Berg makes a No Caffeine Bulletproof Coffee Alternative using:

Teeccino (1 heaping TBS)

1 1/2 cup of boiling water

1/8th tsp of cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp of cinnamon

LET STEEP FOR 3 MINUTES

Then take liquid and add this to blender

1 tsp of coconut oil, grass-fed butter and

1 heaping tsp of cocoa powder

Blend for 1 minute and enjoy.





Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:

Dr. Berg, 52 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional and natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia. His clients include senior officials in the U.S. government and the Justice Department, ambassadors, medical doctors, high-level executives of prominent corporations, scientists, engineers, professors, and other clients from all walks of life. He is the author of The New Body Type Guides, published by KB Publishing in January 2017. Dr. Berg trains chiropractors, physicians and allied healthcare practitioners in his methods, and to date he has trained over 2,500 healthcare professionals. He has been a past member of the Endocrinology Society, and has taught students as an adjunct professor at Howard University.