© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TESLA HEALING DEVICES DISCOVERED! Part 1, The Curative Power of Electrotherapy with Clive de Carle
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • December 15, 2020
TESLA HEALING DEVICES DISCOVERED! Part 1, The Curative Power of Electrotherapy with Clive de Carle
TESLA HEALING DEVICES DISCOVERED! Part 1, The Curative Power of Electrotherapy with Clive de Carle
Unlisted
3,519 views•Aug 4, 2019
229
2
SHARE
SAVE
Clive de Carle
24.4K subscribers
Scalar energy for all!!!
For more information about Clive and Tesla devices:
Email Clive for a personal consultation: CENSORED
Clive's website is here: CENSORED
I AM STILL EASY TO FIND
Links to my current websites both in the UK and USA have been removed from this page following requests by MHRA, a UK government department, because of sale of VITAMIN C AND OTHER ESSENTIAL NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS ON MY ONLINE SHOP. My site with my contact details and shop is still easy to find.
I am so pleased that I have a unique name.
All comments in this video are my own opinions and under article 19 of the human rights act I am free to express them. Legal advice is that I must state that you should always seek medical advice from your doctor. My statements and opinions expressed here and in this video cannot be construed as medical advice to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease in any way. I believe that you should always thoroughly research your health concerns in order to empower yourself.
My videos are being added on Bitchute and lbry and soon on other platforms like banned.videos in case youtube remove them. Look under Clive de Carle and clivedecarle as one word.
Original Fascist Tube Upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUgP25Mt7yk
TESLA HEALING DEVICES DISCOVERED! Part 1, The Curative Power of Electrotherapy with Clive de Carle
Unlisted
3,519 views•Aug 4, 2019
229
2
SHARE
SAVE
Clive de Carle
24.4K subscribers
Scalar energy for all!!!
For more information about Clive and Tesla devices:
Email Clive for a personal consultation: CENSORED
Clive's website is here: CENSORED
I AM STILL EASY TO FIND
Links to my current websites both in the UK and USA have been removed from this page following requests by MHRA, a UK government department, because of sale of VITAMIN C AND OTHER ESSENTIAL NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS ON MY ONLINE SHOP. My site with my contact details and shop is still easy to find.
I am so pleased that I have a unique name.
All comments in this video are my own opinions and under article 19 of the human rights act I am free to express them. Legal advice is that I must state that you should always seek medical advice from your doctor. My statements and opinions expressed here and in this video cannot be construed as medical advice to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease in any way. I believe that you should always thoroughly research your health concerns in order to empower yourself.
My videos are being added on Bitchute and lbry and soon on other platforms like banned.videos in case youtube remove them. Look under Clive de Carle and clivedecarle as one word.
Original Fascist Tube Upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUgP25Mt7yk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.