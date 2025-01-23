Trump's Ai Stargate is the WEF 4th Industrial Revolution - Iron mixed with clay

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Trump’s Ai Stargate is the WEF bio hack Fourth Industrial Revolution

We've been warning about how the Right Wing and Trump will bring on the Fourth Beast Kingdom that is Iron mixed with Clay run by Ai. Trump does not disappoint with a $500 billion-dollar Ai company called Stargate. Are they trying to open up demonic portals? The inauguration was satanic to the core. We cover the evidence. How will they get Ai to run you? What type of medical miracles will they offer you in exchange to defile your dna and hook you up to the hive mind run by ai. What did Larry Ellison say about ai and big brother, your dystopic nightmare. You’ll be on your best behavior according to him. Did Eric Trump show satanic hand signs that fit MAGA, highest rank in the church of Satan? Is the Right pushing for universal religion? What is up with the meme coin and Trump. Smells like a pump and dump scam. Why is Infowars calling the beast system China vs what it is, ai governance. My internet stopped working when I went to post (odd). So it is a must see.



