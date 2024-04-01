Fani Willis case has ongoing matters: Judge Andrew Napolitano | Newsline

Newsmax: President Trump's GA Case with Fani Willis has ongoing matters as we speak: Judge Andrew Napolitano | On Monday's "Newsline," Judge Andrew Napolitano reveals the latest developments in the Fani Willis case in Georgia against Trump.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.