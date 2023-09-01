Create New Account
Our Criminal Government just took all the food - livestock, meat, chickens, goats, cheese, and milk from an Amish 100 acre family farm that fed many local people. Bastards ! Stop them Now !
PatriotsCannabisCo
This is not right. Stand up and put a stop to this.  Michael is one bad ass Dude.  I love this guy. What balls . Sorry ladies that means he is willing to fight, not like all  those Panzy men out there running around with their Man Buns and I Phones.  You know the ones I am talking about. They all took the death shots. Dumb Fucks.

By the way,  I am selling my 5 Bedroom Estate Home in Medellin Colombia.  If you would like the info I can send you my marketing package.  My email is: [email protected] 

farmtyrannyamish

