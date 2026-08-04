Covid "Vaccine" Injured Rep. Nancy Mace Warns of the New World Order Trying to Usher In another Terrifying Pandemic Lockdown Again



Rep. Nancy Mace says she was injured by the COVID shot and warns America must learn from the failures of vaccine mandates before global powers try it again.



“I thought getting the vaccine was a good idea, but I got vaccine injured.”



“Thank God I didn’t get my kids vaccinated.”



“We need to learn all the lessons before the next big pandemic.”



“Before the world order tries to shove it down our throats.”



“We need to look at Big Pharma and the harms they’ve done to millions of Americans.”



“I believe millions of Americans are vaccine injured like myself.”



Source @CHD

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