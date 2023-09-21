Create New Account
The Lord Jesus Is Coming On 27 Sep 2023; Day of Atonement Is on 24 Sep 2023
2Corinthians211
78 Subscribers
87 views
Published 16 hours ago

Was God's calendar outlawed by the Catholic Church fulfilling Daniel 7:25?

Cepher Publishing Group, LLC., by Dr. Stephen Pidgeon: https://www.cepher.net/about-cepher-p...

God’s Original Calendar by 4 Angels Publications:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GDs3...


The Biblical Calendar Outlawed by 4 Angels Publications: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tdVU..

Saturday Sabbath? Or Lunar Sabbath? by Denis O'Callaghan Ph.D.: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/saturd...

  In Defense of the Lunar Sabbath | Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBVMD3VEEc0

In Defense of the Lunar Sabbath | Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfZt3Cmm6eQ

In Defense of the Lunar Sabbath | Part 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGaFJdmFWm8

God’s Calendar Outlawed

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tdVUrt7qXgnErmUn4vDabvslunx90vBb/view?pli=1

Papal Bull “Inter Gravissimas” – The Gregorian Calendar

Papal Bull issued by Pope Gregory XIII on 24 February 1582, introducing the Julian calendar reform

https://time-issues.org/papal-bull-inter-gravissimas-the-gregorian-calendar-1582/

Why Russia has 2 calendars and how it lost 13 days of history

https://www.rbth.com/lifestyle/327586-why-russia-has-two-calendars

Revised Julian calendar

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revised_Julian_calendar

Give Us Our Eleven Days

https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofBritain/Give-us-our-eleven-days/

Why Our Calendars Skipped 11 Days in 1752

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/51370/why-our-calendars-skipped-11-days-1752

Julian calendar

https://www.britannica.com/science/Julian-calendar


jesuscomingsecond

