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"Forbidden Health, Secret Healing Remedy & World Crisis" ~ ANDREAS KALCKER [Age Of Truth TV]
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
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520 views • June 14, 2020
Age Of Truth TV featuring our guest, a fascinating German Bio-Physicist, Author and Lecturer ANDREAS KALCKER, who lives and works in Switzerland.
It is a fascinating, eye-opening and educational show about the current world crisis, a controversial health remedy and treatment (C-D-S). The healing remedy he says can help treat most illnesses.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html

Link to clinical Trails https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742
Amazing. potentially world changing interview. Chlorine dioxide trials running in multiple hospitals. Amazing results coming in.

“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” - Andreas

Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/

Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/


Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Information on protocols and how to use yourself refer to Andreas website above or https://genesis2church.ch/videos

Filmed at the AOT TV Studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Andreas Kalcker´s laboratory in Switzerland
May 6, 2020
Keywords
healthmike adamsg2voicemmschlorine dioxidehealingthe health rangergenesis 2 churchclo2iamtvcovid-19caronavirusandreas kalckerage of truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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