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Cynthia Chung | The Esoteric & Eugenicist Roots of the Great Reset
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45 views • February 28, 2022
Cynthia Chung (the better half of Mathew Ehret) does a deep dive on the roots of the dystopian technocracy and scientific dictatorship that ruling elites are attempting to bring about. She covers the waterfront with the Huxleys, Darwin, Wells, Russell, and more. We get into Blavatsky, Bailey, and Crowley. She discusses how they have long desired a scientific dictatorship to curb the population as well as human creativity. Yuval Harari is a disciple of H.G. Wells and Bertrand Russell is very important to understand in the context of The Great Reset which is centered around transhumanism and cybernetics.

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Show Notes
Who Will Be Brave in Huxley’s New World?
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/10/17/who-will-be-brave-in-huxley-new-world
Who Will Brave in Huxley's New World: The War on Science and the 20th Century Descent of Man
https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/who-will-brave-in-huxleys-new-world
The Origins of the Counterculture Movement: A Gathering of Anarchists, Occultists and Psychoanalysts for a New Age https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-origins-of-the-counterculture
Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/11/huxleys-ultimate-revolution-the-battle-for-your-mind-and-the-relativity-of-madnessWebsites
Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net
Substack https://cynthiachung.substack.com
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/cynthia-chung

This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@GeopoliticsAndEmpire:f/Cynthia-Chung-Scientific-Dictatorship-Great-Reset:e. - February 27, 2022

Cynthia Chung | The Esoteric & Eugenicist Roots of the Great Reset

Cynthia Chung, Esoteric, Eugenicist Roots, Great Reset, February 27 2022
Keywords
esotericgreat resetfebruary 27 2022eugenicist rootscynthia chung
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