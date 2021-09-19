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What They Are Saying About America In Foreign Countries
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301 views • September 19, 2021
Biden and Admin, those puppet-slaves and their dirty back door machination haven't slipped the notice of people from others nations, yet here in America, we still have massive numbers of blind, deaf, and dumb.
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