The SHOCKING ways Democrats want to ALTER the Supreme Court

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 11, 2022 A new poll reveals the SHOCKING ways some Democrat-likely voters wish to fundamentally alter the Supreme Court. In fact, 39 percent of likely Democrat voters favor a constitutional amendment to allow the UNITED NATIONS power to reverse any SCOTUS decision that UN member nations feel violates human rights. Um, WHAT?! In this clip Glenn and Stu discuss why giving sovereignty to the UN makes NO sense and the other INSANE changes some Americans want enacted onto our judicial branch…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fdy3l1vBVxo