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WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER GO TO AN EVENT BY DAVID FARMAN, Misadventures In Vegas - Steven D Kelley, 111121
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75 views • November 14, 2021
"Why you should never go to an event by David Farman, misadventures in Vegas"
TCR#946 STEVEN D KELLEY #389 NOV 11 2011
I'm Cynthia and I have created this channel as a back-up platform for Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, for all of Steven's videos. I was very happy to have been at the 5D Event, even with all the issues that it had. I was very pleased to have finally met Steven in person after nearly 4 years and the chance to cross paths with the other nice people that I am grateful to have met in Vegas during the Event.
The so called 5D event turned out to be one long commercial for snake oil salesman, frauds, and the insane. A major wasted opportunity to advance the #Occupythegetty mission. I will describe my four days at the Golden Nugget, and talk about many of the special people that you need to avoid, and not waste your time listening to. I go off on the BS Super soldiers, the greedy pretend doctors, and the bona-fide insane people that need to be onstage looking for attention.
Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help. PayPal: [email protected]. Join my Telegram group today! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
TCR#946 STEVEN D KELLEY #389 NOV 11 2011
I'm Cynthia and I have created this channel as a back-up platform for Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, for all of Steven's videos. I was very happy to have been at the 5D Event, even with all the issues that it had. I was very pleased to have finally met Steven in person after nearly 4 years and the chance to cross paths with the other nice people that I am grateful to have met in Vegas during the Event.
The so called 5D event turned out to be one long commercial for snake oil salesman, frauds, and the insane. A major wasted opportunity to advance the #Occupythegetty mission. I will describe my four days at the Golden Nugget, and talk about many of the special people that you need to avoid, and not waste your time listening to. I go off on the BS Super soldiers, the greedy pretend doctors, and the bona-fide insane people that need to be onstage looking for attention.
Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help. PayPal: [email protected]. Join my Telegram group today! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
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