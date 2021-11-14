BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER GO TO AN EVENT BY DAVID FARMAN, Misadventures In Vegas - Steven D Kelley, 111121
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
580 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
75 views • November 14, 2021
"Why you should never go to an event by David Farman, misadventures in Vegas"
TCR#946 STEVEN D KELLEY #389 NOV 11 2011

I'm Cynthia and I have created this channel as a back-up platform for Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, for all of Steven's videos. I was very happy to have been at the 5D Event, even with all the issues that it had. I was very pleased to have finally met Steven in person after nearly 4 years and the chance to cross paths with the other nice people that I am grateful to have met in Vegas during the Event.

The so called 5D event turned out to be one long commercial for snake oil salesman, frauds, and the insane. A major wasted opportunity to advance the #Occupythegetty mission. I will describe my four days at the Golden Nugget, and talk about many of the special people that you need to avoid, and not waste your time listening to. I go off on the BS Super soldiers, the greedy pretend doctors, and the bona-fide insane people that need to be onstage looking for attention.

Please help support TruthCatRadio with a donation, I need your help. PayPal: [email protected]. Join my Telegram group today! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radio5d event november 2021las vegas 5d event
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
Evening beverages and blood sugar: What science says about nighttime drinking habits

Evening beverages and blood sugar: What science says about nighttime drinking habits

Willow Tohi
Superfoods for Better Health: 5 Vegetables With More Calcium Than Kale

Superfoods for Better Health: 5 Vegetables With More Calcium Than Kale

Iva Greene
Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Petra Stone
Study Links GLP-1 Medications to Nutritional Deficiencies in Nearly 1 in 6 Children

Study Links GLP-1 Medications to Nutritional Deficiencies in Nearly 1 in 6 Children

Morgan S. Verity
Acerola May Support Skin, Digestive, Immune Health; Reports Cite Vitamin C, Fiber and Safety Caveats

Acerola May Support Skin, Digestive, Immune Health; Reports Cite Vitamin C, Fiber and Safety Caveats

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy