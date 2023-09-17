Message from God: Hear the voice that wants to save you!

FacebookTwitterEmailDeel

SEPTEMBER 5, 2012 LIGHT AND DARK DO NOT GO TOGETHER, JUST LIKE HEAVEN AND HELL, PURITY AND SIN, TRUTH AND LIE, JUST AS: TO ACCEPT JESUS OR TO REJECT JESUS CHRIST. HAVE YOU MADE THE CHOICE YET?





Published on September 5, 2012 by The Lamb Is Worthy

Please share, and do not change © BC

FacebookTwitterEmailDeel

SEPTEMBER 5, 2012 LIGHT AND DARK DO NOT GO TOGETHER, JUST LIKE HEAVEN AND HELL, PURITY AND SIN, TRUTH AND LIE, JUST AS: TO ACCEPT JESUS OR TO REJECT JESUS CHRIST. HAVE YOU MADE THE CHOICE YET?

You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com









