EM World Expo 2022 presentation by Tess Clark

Presentation at the EM World Expo by Researcher/Author Tess Clark
To clarify: I do not support the theory that with 100% certainty, the Sun will go microNova in the coming decades, due to the Sun crossing a galactic current (or that this is a cyclical catastrophic event). And I do not support or agree with the theory, that 'a little ice age covering the north pole down to the 40th parallel' (or other specific catastrophes, in specific geographic areas) are going to take place in 2030, due to a 'double magnetic field' caused by a supposed 'alignment of the 4 gas giants'. Please watch my "Hidden History" playlist for sources & much more details.
