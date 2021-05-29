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The Billanthropist and His Generous Gates of Hell
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81 views • May 29, 2021
This video got taken down a good 3 times on youtube.. nothing special really.. if you don't know this by now, well, it's time to learn a bit about how money can create power and influence in more sectors of society that you could shake a digital stick at
Music: Microsoft Remix by?? The Butt2 by Can Be
#ExposeBillGates is today, Saturday June 13th, 2020- meant to spread the word about this turd
these channels have done some great work in shedding light on the darkness being spread, so check them out some time.. i have conveniently included all of them and then some in a playlist devoted to shatter illusions about this thing- some great articles in that description too.. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaV8XzQ9KTbCDzw94EuwbLD-
@The Conscious Resistance
@corbettreport
@thecrowhouse
@The Dollar Vigilante
PEACE
spread the word
Music: Microsoft Remix by?? The Butt2 by Can Be
#ExposeBillGates is today, Saturday June 13th, 2020- meant to spread the word about this turd
these channels have done some great work in shedding light on the darkness being spread, so check them out some time.. i have conveniently included all of them and then some in a playlist devoted to shatter illusions about this thing- some great articles in that description too.. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaV8XzQ9KTbCDzw94EuwbLD-
@The Conscious Resistance
@corbettreport
@thecrowhouse
@The Dollar Vigilante
PEACE
spread the word
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