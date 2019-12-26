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2019 Naples Navy Ball short version
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6 views • December 26, 2019
Credit: Seaman Delaney Jensen | Date Taken: 10/31/2019
The NSA Naples community, including all branches of the United States military and honored guests from around Italy, celebrated the Navy’s 244th birthday at the Navy ball on October 27, 2019. (U.S. Navy Video made by Seaman Delaney Jensen)
The NSA Naples community, including all branches of the United States military and honored guests from around Italy, celebrated the Navy’s 244th birthday at the Navy ball on October 27, 2019. (U.S. Navy Video made by Seaman Delaney Jensen)
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