Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 88: MTG
channel image
Son of the Republic
670 Subscribers
143 views
Published Yesterday

Is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson being blackmailed to do the bidding of the left?

It certainly seems that way.

His colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-marjorie-greene/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1775621292479463900

Keywords
tucker carlsoncontrolled oppositionspeaker of the houseleftismmike johnsonrinoblackmailunipartymarjorie taylor greenecaptured operation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket