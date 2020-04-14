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Surgeon General Announces REAL DATA is Now Being Used Instead of Overblown Predictive Models
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75 views • April 14, 2020
Apr 13, 2020
Adams was interviewed today Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow and said that the Coronavirus Task Force is working with real data from the United States, instead of predictive models. This is huge! The models being used before this have been overblown and have caused fear and panic.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-surgeon-general-announces-real-data-is-now-being-used-instead-of-overblown-predictive-models/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
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Adams was interviewed today Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow and said that the Coronavirus Task Force is working with real data from the United States, instead of predictive models. This is huge! The models being used before this have been overblown and have caused fear and panic.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-surgeon-general-announces-real-data-is-now-being-used-instead-of-overblown-predictive-models/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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