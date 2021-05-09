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ΨAΞΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΡΧΗΓΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΑΣ ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΕΣΕΙΣ Ο ΠΟΙΜΕΝΑΣ ΣΑΣ.ΠΑΨΤΕ ΝΑ ΕΙΣΤΕ ΜΑΡΙΟΝΕΤΕΣ
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580 views • May 09, 2021
09/05/2021 ΨΑΞΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΡΧΗΓΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΑΣ.
ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΕΣΕΙΣ Ο ΠΟΙΜΕΝΑΣ ΣΑΣ.
ΠΑΨΤΕ ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΝΑ ΓΙΝΕΣΤΕ ΜΑΡΙΟΝΕΤΕΣ.
ΜΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΔΙΔΕΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑ ΣΑΣ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΑΛΛΟΥΣ.
ΟΤΑΝ ΣΑΣ ΚΑΛΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΑΛΛΑ ΜΟΝΟΠΑΤΙΑ ΜΑΚΡΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟ ΧΩΡΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΛΟ ΣΑΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΕΛΟΥΝ.
ΙΚΑΝΟΠΟΙΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΙΚΟΥΣ ΤΟΥΣ Η ΚΑΠΟΙΩΝ ΑΛΛΩΝ ΠΙΣΩ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΣΚΟΠΟΥΣ.
ΜΑΘΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΝΑ ΞΕΧΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΤΕ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΑΥΤΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΥΣΤΑΤΗ ΣΤΙΓΜΗ.
ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΕΣΕΙΣ Ο ΠΟΙΜΕΝΑΣ ΣΑΣ.
ΠΑΨΤΕ ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΝΑ ΓΙΝΕΣΤΕ ΜΑΡΙΟΝΕΤΕΣ.
ΜΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΔΙΔΕΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑ ΣΑΣ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΑΛΛΟΥΣ.
ΟΤΑΝ ΣΑΣ ΚΑΛΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΑΛΛΑ ΜΟΝΟΠΑΤΙΑ ΜΑΚΡΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟ ΧΩΡΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΛΟ ΣΑΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΕΛΟΥΝ.
ΙΚΑΝΟΠΟΙΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΙΚΟΥΣ ΤΟΥΣ Η ΚΑΠΟΙΩΝ ΑΛΛΩΝ ΠΙΣΩ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΣΚΟΠΟΥΣ.
ΜΑΘΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΝΑ ΞΕΧΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΤΕ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΑΥΤΗΝ ΤΗΝ ΥΣΤΑΤΗ ΣΤΙΓΜΗ.
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