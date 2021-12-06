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EP 140: The Mysterious Djinn
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14 views • December 06, 2021
This week, we talk about the mysterious djinn. We talk about several different types of djinn, go over their characteristics and traits, and then share some stories of reported encounters with them. Monique also shares a personal story of what she thought was an encounter she had with a ghost, but with the benefit of hindsight, may very well have been a djinn. All this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Jinn by Prof. Geller: https://mythology.net/mythical-creatures/jinn/
Demons, Djinns, and Devils of the Medieval Islamic World by Adam Ali: https://www.medievalists.net/2020/10/demons-djinns-devils/
Taking a Look at the Djinn by Nick Redfern: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/12/taking-a-look-at-the-djinn/
Strange Military Encounters with the Djinn by Brent Swancer: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/05/strange-military-encounters-with-the-jinn/
Bizarre Encounters with the Weird in the Middle East Wars by Brent Swancer: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/02/bizarre-encounters-with-the-weird-in-the-middle-east-wars/
Legends of the Fire Spirits: Jinn and Genies from Arabia to Zanzibar by Robert Lebling: https://www.amazon.com/Legends-Fire-Spirits-Genies-Zanzibar-ebook/dp/B07P4DKBFY/?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_w=zxxED&pf_rd_p=29505bbf-38bd-47ef-8224-a5dd0cda2bae&pf_rd_r=844GZW4J0YWK8JPZNZFW&pd_rd_r=4de81c95-e541-4b68-a401-f20cb4846e94&pd_rd_wg=uO868&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m
Music used in this episode by CO.AG Music - Dark Rage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXZsUCwRkPs
He is Moving Closer Taboo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIeMA4oKGRo
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-december-anxiety-tickets-211620421377
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Jinn by Prof. Geller: https://mythology.net/mythical-creatures/jinn/
Demons, Djinns, and Devils of the Medieval Islamic World by Adam Ali: https://www.medievalists.net/2020/10/demons-djinns-devils/
Taking a Look at the Djinn by Nick Redfern: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/12/taking-a-look-at-the-djinn/
Strange Military Encounters with the Djinn by Brent Swancer: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/05/strange-military-encounters-with-the-jinn/
Bizarre Encounters with the Weird in the Middle East Wars by Brent Swancer: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/02/bizarre-encounters-with-the-weird-in-the-middle-east-wars/
Legends of the Fire Spirits: Jinn and Genies from Arabia to Zanzibar by Robert Lebling: https://www.amazon.com/Legends-Fire-Spirits-Genies-Zanzibar-ebook/dp/B07P4DKBFY/?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_w=zxxED&pf_rd_p=29505bbf-38bd-47ef-8224-a5dd0cda2bae&pf_rd_r=844GZW4J0YWK8JPZNZFW&pd_rd_r=4de81c95-e541-4b68-a401-f20cb4846e94&pd_rd_wg=uO868&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m
Music used in this episode by CO.AG Music - Dark Rage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXZsUCwRkPs
He is Moving Closer Taboo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIeMA4oKGRo
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-december-anxiety-tickets-211620421377
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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