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EP 140: The Mysterious Djinn
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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14 views • December 06, 2021
This week, we talk about the mysterious djinn. We talk about several different types of djinn, go over their characteristics and traits, and then share some stories of reported encounters with them. Monique also shares a personal story of what she thought was an encounter she had with a ghost, but with the benefit of hindsight, may very well have been a djinn. All this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!

Episode Links:

Jinn by Prof. Geller: https://mythology.net/mythical-creatures/jinn/

Demons, Djinns, and Devils of the Medieval Islamic World by Adam Ali: https://www.medievalists.net/2020/10/demons-djinns-devils/

Taking a Look at the Djinn by Nick Redfern: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/12/taking-a-look-at-the-djinn/

Strange Military Encounters with the Djinn by Brent Swancer: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/05/strange-military-encounters-with-the-jinn/

Bizarre Encounters with the Weird in the Middle East Wars by Brent Swancer: https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2017/02/bizarre-encounters-with-the-weird-in-the-middle-east-wars/

Legends of the Fire Spirits: Jinn and Genies from Arabia to Zanzibar by Robert Lebling: https://www.amazon.com/Legends-Fire-Spirits-Genies-Zanzibar-ebook/dp/B07P4DKBFY/?_encoding=UTF8&;pd_rd_w=zxxED&pf_rd_p=29505bbf-38bd-47ef-8224-a5dd0cda2bae&pf_rd_r=844GZW4J0YWK8JPZNZFW&pd_rd_r=4de81c95-e541-4b68-a401-f20cb4846e94&pd_rd_wg=uO868&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m

Music used in this episode by CO.AG Music - Dark Rage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXZsUCwRkPs

He is Moving Closer Taboo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIeMA4oKGRo

Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-december-anxiety-tickets-211620421377

Please check out:

https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_

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Keywords
djinnjinniblishinnhauntingshomewrecker podcastghoulshayteenifrit
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