A Short Crucial Update on the Delta Variant and Much More

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A key update on the actual data and inferences, themed to coincide with yesterday's outrageous #Nphet behavior in Ireland (but covers the world).
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Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TR0Nrds16Y
Ivor Cummins